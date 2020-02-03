WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial

‘Daddy is my hero’: Officers gather for pictures as department experiences baby boom

Posted 11:39 AM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:21PM, February 3, 2020
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Oh, baby!

The Clearwater Police Department is in the midst of a baby boom.

Thirteen officers have welcomed newborns over the past few months.

The department posted photos of several of the officers in uniform holding their new babies; each newborn wore a “Daddy Is My Hero” onesie.

From the department’s Facebook post:

Oh baby, there's been a baby boom at the Clearwater Police Department 👶 In 2019, the department welcomed 13 new babies into the CPD family. Nine of the 13 officers and their new bundles of joy recently gathered for pictures in their matching "Daddy Is My Hero" onesies.

Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!

