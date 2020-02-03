Guns N’ Roses announces global tour, Lucas Oil Stadium show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Rock legends Guns N' Roses announced a global stadium tour Monday, including at show in Indianapolis.

The massive tour will come to downtown Indy on Friday, August 21 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Promoter Live Nation said the colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and many more.

According to Live Nation, the band will showcase a vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7th at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. For special presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Live Nation statement: