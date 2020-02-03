IN Focus: Buttigieg, other Democratic candidates brace for first results from Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The first nominating contest of the 2020 election season is finally here, with tonight's Iowa caucuses setting the stage for this year's Presidential elections.

Among the top-tier candidates: former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg who remains among the leaders in the recent polls, though now trailing both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the video above, Importantville's Adam Wren lays out the landscape in Iowa, covering the Buttigieg campaign as the former South Bend mayor hopes for a big finish in Iowa to deliver momentum ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary.

Buttigieg was highly visible over the weekend, appearing on several national political programs ahead of tonight's caucuses.

"It is, of course, very important for us to do well in Iowa," Buttigieg told CBS' Face The Nation. "You know, the process of actually proving that we can earn support, that we have the right kind of campaign organization, that we can turn folks out with enthusiasm, that starts right here."

Sanders and other candidates serving in the Senate have been away from the campaign trail sitting as jurors in the ongoing impeachment trial. This week, we also heard from a group of Sanders volunteers from Indiana who made the trip to Iowa to help out with the campaign.