Indy business owner confident community commitment to crime prevention is impactful

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A northeast side business co-owner who lives near the Subway where Ashok Kumar was killed one week ago says he knows a total community commitment to stopping crime works wonders.

Peter Courtney is a co-owner of Movable Feast, located on East 65th Street off of Binford Boulevard. He's served as a neighborhood advocate for BRAG -- Binford Redevelopment and Growth Inc. -- for years.

"What we've always done with BRAG is offer solutions, offer how we can help to IMPD, to the prosecutor's office, to businesses, to neighbors," Courtney said.

Courtney understands how his neighbors are feeling following the death of Kumar.

"People are hurt, people want to help, so I think you have a great resource up there with that church, Castleton United Methodist Church," Courtney said.

Castleton UMC organized a prayer vigil last Wednesday, which quickly turned into a community call for involvement in to reduce violent crime in Indianapolis.

"People are looking for a chance to help," Courtney explained. "People at a time like this are grieving and they're struck. It's like you feel your core is hit. This is a time to unite. This is a time to grieve for loss of life, which is tragic. But at the same time, we need to work together, pull together as one community."

Courtney said the solution is people staying aware of what is going on in their neighborhoods, offering assistance to police and sharing information among other businesses and neighborhoods. Courtney said he is confident the tide of crime can turn.

"Yeah you can," Courtney said cheerfully. "Yeah you can. I mean, you can't be Pollyanna and think you can eliminate it. You can reduce it. You can reduce it greatly. In that, you bring more pride in your neighborhood and your community."

According to IMPD's most recent numbers given to the public in January, the number of robbery cases decreased from 2018 to 2019.