Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration shows up on radar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration was hard to miss.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said its radar picked up the Kansas City metro area erupting in celebration.

The agency posted a graphic showing fireworks displays popping up on radar.

You really can’t blame Chiefs fans; their team hadn’t won the Super Bowl in 50 years!

Things looked especially bleak in the fourth quarter, when KC trailed 20-10 before Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes rallied the team with 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory.