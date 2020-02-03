Kids First on FOX: Talking to Teens about Dating Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month. A survey shows Indiana ranks third in the country for percentage of high schoolers who report dating violence. Youth advocates want parents to be aware of signs their young one is in an unhealthy relationship. We sat down with LifeSmart Youth CEO Tonja Eagan and licensed mental health counselor Camishe Nunley to learn how parents can talk to their teens about this sensitive topic.

DO:

Take plenty of time to talk to your child. There is no need to rush through it.

Make sure you are prepared for some uncomfortable information (sexual and violent content)

Enter the conversation without the intention of forcing them to end the relationship (give them some control and help them develop a sense of autonomy)

Be ready to potentially call law enforcement.

DON'T:

Be critical

Ask blaming, accusatory questions

Pressure the teen to end the relationship

Attempt to talk with both teens together (abusive partner and abused teen)

For more on how to spot teen dating violence and resources to help, you can watch the full interview.