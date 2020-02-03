× Purdue University suspends travel to China

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has announced the suspension of all university-sponsored trips to China.

According to the university’s website, the decision was based on the U.S. State Department’s Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory due to the novel coronavirus.

The January 30th advisory recommends American citizens avoid travel to China, and asks those in the country to depart.

Purdue is also ending the study abroad semester early for six students in Shanghai, China.

The students are returning to the United States, and Purdue is covering travel costs.

Purdue said every effort will be made to ensure the affected students have assistance regarding housing, financial resources and enrollment into classes once they return to campus.

No positive cases of coronavirus have been seen at Purdue, and the university will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal recommendations.

Health related updates from Purdue University Student Health Service can be found here.