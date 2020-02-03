× Record warmth before winter returns!

Expect another dry, cool start out-the-door this morning! Some patchy fog is growing in our northern counties and will be monitored through sunrise (7:52am), no delays anticipated.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, while winds turn breezy again from the southwest! Another record high looks likely this afternoon, although sunshine will be a little less available today compared to Sunday! Rain holds off and highs should reach the lower 60’s. The record high today is 62° setback in 2019, our forecast today is 63°.

Limited showers will pop-up this evening and into tomorrow morning. This will begin the transition back to winter in the days ahead! Temperatures will be mild early tomorrow but falling through the day, as rain falls off and on.

Colder air will continue to build in by midweek, as a wintry mix threatens from Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Eventually, colder air changes all precipitation to snow by Friday. For now, icy chances will create some travel issues, be sure to check daily, as our pattern becomes more active!