Should Indiana pass bill to put cameras in worksites?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Former construction worker Danny Harrington is speaking for those who can’t. He survived being struck in a construction zone, but too many workers don’t.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the latest data from 2018 shows that 14 people were killed and 650 injured in work zones across the state.

Harrington hopes SB 268 passes in their honor.

“There was 10-12 staples on each side of my skull,” said Harrington.

About two years ago, Harrington was hit by a speeding driver while working on the side of the road in Greencastle.

“Not very many people live through what I’ve been through, and I’m still going through it. Therapy is ongoing,” said Harrington.

His injuries were life-changing.

“I had to learn how to walk, talk, get my thinking process back,” said Harrington.

He wants to use his story to save others from the same trauma — or worse.

“How many more lives do we lose before this bill is passed?” asked Harrington.

A current Statehouse proposal would allow a camera to capture license plates of vehicles speeding in four different worksites across the state.

“It only takes pictures of license plates of people going 11 mph over the speed limit, and it’s just the license plate. It’s a civil penalty,” said the bill's author, State Senator Jon Ford, of Terre Haute.

He said the ticket would cost anywhere from $75 to $150. The four cameras will move to different locations throughout the pilot program.

“We know we are going to be doing lots of construction in the state of Indiana, and this is about keeping the workers safe,” said Ford.

Those opposed worry about privacy and ask if this is too invasive on Hoosier drivers.

“It’s no argument. This bill has to be passed. Like I said, so many workers have lost their lives. I almost lost mine,” said Harrington.

If this bill passes the Senate, it will go to the Indiana House for a potential committee hearing next.