× Smashing records, wintry change coming soon

APRIL-LIKE AIR

For the second straight day we broke the record high temperature for the day. Despite increasing clouds, a south breeze elevated temperatures to late April-levels and smashed a record that has stood for only one year. Monday’s record high of 67° surpassed the 2019 record of 62°. The high Monday was 30-degrees above normal and the normal high for April 25th. Some other notable highs, included 71-degrees Columbus, Bloomington and 72° just after 5 pm in Bedford

How rare is this air? On average we get a 67-degree high or warmer around the first week of March. The earliest, January 1st, 1952 while we waited until April 17th in 1881.

COLD TO TAKE HOLD

There is a decided change to colder air coming and it begins in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday as a wind shifting cold front passes. This will be a slow process as the front settles not sweeps across the state. The slow moving front will stall leaving colder air in place as moisture rides north from southern Indiana.

Brace for the colder temperatures and damp conditions out-the-door Tuesday morning. Things become more dicey if not icy as the colder air takes hold starting Tuesday night. A period of light freezing rain, sleet and rain is likely to develop as temperatures slip to and below freezing Tuesday evening.

The front is expected to stall and provide the focus for a new wave of moisture to ride in from southern Indiana. At this time some ice and snow accumulation could create hazardous travel starting Wednesday evening. I’m posting below the probability of a 1″ snowfall and the probability if .10″ ice accumulation below. We are monitoring trends in timing and intensity and will keep you up to date.