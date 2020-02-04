3 injured while fighting fire on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three firefighters were injured while responding to a fire on Indy’s south side Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 3000 block of South Keystone Avenue just before 6:15 Tuesday evening. When crews arrived, they found a home with heavy smoke and fire showing.

The department, along with crews with the Beech Grove Fire Department, conducted an aggressive interior attack. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

A resident sustained slight injuries. They were checked at the scene and released. Three firefighters sustained slight injuries in the fire. Two of the firefighters had burns on their ears. The other firefighter fell through the attic floor to the first floor.

All four residents were displaced due to the fire. Three of the residents were home at the time of the fire. They say they smelled smoke and found a fire in a rear bedroom. They believe the fire was caused by combustibles being too close to a space heater.