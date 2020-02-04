Avon theft suspect caught on camera

Posted 10:55 PM, February 4, 2020, by and
Data pix.

AVON, Ind. -- Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a theft case.

The Avon Police Department said a male suspect got into an employee work area at an area dentist office where he stole several debit and credit cards.

The suspect later attempted to use the stolen cards at a number of locations shortly after the theft. The department said its investigators believe this individual is tied to several similar incidents throughout central Indiana.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.