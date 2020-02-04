Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is back and better than ever.  You can see it at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 14 & 15.  Rockin' Robbie Hodges shares more about the show.

