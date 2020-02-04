× Colts add Mike Groh to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts offensive brain trust will have a slightly different look next season.

Mike Groh, former offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been added to Frank Reich’s staff as wide receivers coach. Kevin Patullo, who was receivers coach the last two seasons, is expected to assume the role of passing game specialist.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the staff moves. SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Alex Marvez first reported Groh’s addition to Reich’s staff.

Groh is reunited with Reich. They were on the Eagles staff in 2017.

Groh, 48, was an assistant with the New York Jets (2000), Chicago Bears (2013-15) and Los Angeles Rams (2016) before going to Philadelphia in 2017.

