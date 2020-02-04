× Federal charges filed against former Center Grove employee for ‘financial crimes’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A former employee of Center Grove Community School Corporation is facing federal charges including wire fraud and identity theft.

FOX59 reported in May 2019 that an investigation of “financial crimes” was underway at the school corporation.

According to documents filed by U.S. prosecutors, Emily Holmes, was a payroll specialist for Center Grove.

Holmes is accused of inputting false hours into accounts of 35 different part-time and substitute employees of the school corporation.

After hours were paid, Holmes allegedly put the money in an account that she controlled.

The documents also show that she intercepted W2 forms generated by the IRS, so the employees would not find out about the transactions.

According to prosecutors, the 35 victim employees filed tax returns that did not match IRS records, which resulted in tax deficient notices being sent.

The U.S. government said, on or around June of 2017, Holmes generated 13 checks and 92 wire transfers that totaled a loss of $352,588.89 to Center Grove School Corporation.

Holmes is also accused of tax evasion for $30,441 of unreported income as part of the scheme.

Prosecutors said none of the employees were aware of Holmes’ actions.

Documents show that Holmes plans to plead guilty to the charges.

This story is developing and will be updated.