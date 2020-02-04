FOX59 invites you to join the fight in protecting children from sexual exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– FOX59 is starting a conversation about the sexual exploitation of children and protect our young boys and girls right here in Central Indiana. You see news reports just about every night for molestation, solicitation, children being raped, and bought or sold for sex. These predators are hiding in plain sight in every community. According to law enforcement and experts, no parent is immune from your child being sexually exploited. We are coming together as a community to expose this behavior and empower all of us so we know how to fight the predators who are getting more and more sophisticated in how they prey on and connect with children. We’re enlisting the help of law enforcement and experts to show you how to engage and protect your children so these monsters can be held accountable.

The sexual exploitation of children is an epidemic that touches every zip code, every neighborhood and every level of society. Your political affiliation, race, religion, or background is irrelevant. Child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking is in every community.

“I’ve had a case in every high school in Hamilton County,” said Tracey McDaniel, founder and CEO of Restored Indiana.

“It’s in every zip code in Indiana and the most frustrating thing is that people are oblivious to what’s going on right in front of them,” said Jonathan Wallace of the ISSBA Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau for Indiana.

FOX59 is stepping up and inviting you to join us in this fight along with some of the most highly-trained experts working on the front lines to protect and save our children.

Jaco Booyens is the CEO of After Eden Pictures and director of “8 Days,” a film based on true stories of child sex trafficking and exploitation. Booyens founded the non-Profit SHARETogether and is one of the biggest voices in the fight to abolish child sex trafficking in the U.S.