Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 40 – Rob Blackman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue Sports Properties Rob Blackman has been calling games for Purdue sports for the past 16 years.

This year he recently took over as play-by-play calls for the great Larry Clisby during men’s basketball games with “Cliz” still working alongside Blackman. Growing up in Purdue country, Blackman grew up a big Boilermaker fan, and eventually made his way back to Purdue after attending the University of Evansville and a few other career pit stops along the way.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Blackman shares with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about his journey to/at Purdue, as well as his thoughts on the current state of Purdue sports programs, working alongside Clisby and others, and his favorite memories from over the years.

