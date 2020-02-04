× IMPD identifies man accused of firing at officers during traffic stop on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) identified a suspect accused of firing shots at officers during a traffic stop on the near east side.

Dillon Grant, 24, faces preliminary charges including four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The incident happened on Feb. 2. Just before 7 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a car near 10th Street and Lasalle Street.

The car started to pull over at 10th and Lasalle, but the driver fled in the vehicle to the Lasalle Street and Moore Street intersection. Police say Grant stopped the vehicle in the middle of the street, got out, and let the car roll through the intersection.

Police say Grant turned and faced the officers, raised a black pistol and fired at least one shot at the officers from about 20-25 feet away.

The officers returned fire, but did not hit Grant. No officers were injured.

Grant was taken into custody “a short distance from the shooting scene,” police said. He was unarmed when they arrested him and officers were not able to locate a firearm in the area.

A passenger in Grant’s car was interviewed and released.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine formal charges.