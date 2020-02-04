× Incubus, 311 announced for ALT 103.3’s ALT-imate Birthday Bash at Ruoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — ALT 103.3 have announced Incubus, 311 and Badflower as performers at their ALT-imate Birthday Bash 2020.

According to a news release, ALT 103.3’s ALT-imate Birthday Bash will take place at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, September 5 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The Indy radio station’s celebration will be part of a North American amphitheater tour declared by Incubus on Tuesday.

Tour producers Live Nation said the tour will hit over 35 cities across the country before concluding on September 5 in Noblesville.

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling band will be joined on tour by alternative rockers 311 and Badflower.

311 is celebrating their 30th Anniversary and will play all 50 U.S. States over the year, and Badflower recently had two #1 songs at Rock Radio.

Live Nation said the new outing marks the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together.

The band also announced the upcoming release of their highly anticipated new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), available for pre-save here.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

