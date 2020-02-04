Olive Garden’s ‘breadstick bouquet’ is the best Valentine’s Day gift ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolates?

Bah!

Flowers?

Bah!

The best way to say “I love you” for Valentine’s Day may be this special breadstick bouquet from Olive Garden.

The Italian restaurant chain will make the bouquets available in restaurants on Feb. 13. Olive Garden introduced the idea last year as part of a Valentine’s Day promotion.

The bouquets are included with the Valentine’s Day-To-Go Dinner for Two, which starts at $35. The meal includes:

Soup or salad

Five cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauces

Shareable Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo ($6 upgrade)

Shareable Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu

The meal also includes a box of Olive Garden’s after-dinner chocolate mints.

To make it extra special, you can create a custom bouquet wrapper for your breadsticks. You can learn more and order here.