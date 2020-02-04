One-Stop Shop for Coffee, Comfort Food and Conversation

Posted 8:22 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25AM, February 4, 2020
Data pix.

Take a sip, grab a bite and get to know the Kokomo community. Sherman is showing us how Bind Cafe offers so much more than just coffee.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.