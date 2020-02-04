× Police: Body of Seymour man last seen in November found in Jackson County field

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – A body found in a Jackson County field is that of a Seymour man who hasn’t been seen since November, police say.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call about the body Monday afternoon after a person looking for arrowheads found the remains in a field near Sand Creek along North County Road 1250 East.

Police identified the deceased as Kevin Lee Sheriff. Investigators said tattoos found on the body match those of Sheriff, who was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2019. He was last seen Nov. 27, 2019.

Police said the cause of death was pending an autopsy and toxicology results.