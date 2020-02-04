Police: Man fights off would-be-robber in parking lot on city’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an attempted robbery that turned violent.

On the afternoon of Jan. 30, police responded to the parking lot of the Marathon gas station off West Southport Road. A man told officers someone beat him when he refused to give up his wallet.

“I appreciate the guy stood up for himself,” said Dustin Green, an Indianapolis resident.

The victim told police he was leaving Subway and walking back to his car when a man approached him. The stranger demanded his wallet; the victim didn’t hand it over. The attacker reportedly knocked the man to the ground and punched him in the face over and over.

When police showed up, the man’s face was swollen and bloody and the suspect was gone.

“Someone desperate for money, someone not thinking, especially if it’s during the day,” said Shannon O’Connell, with Robby’s Pub.

The suspect left empty-handed. Days later, nearby businesses are still on edge.

“Everybody is hoping that he’ll be caught. They’re being mindful and watching for anything that might happen like that again. Hopefully he’s not stupid enough to try it again,” said O'Connell.

According to the police report, the suspect was driving a newer model red truck. Investigators are looking through surveillance video, hoping there are clues that will help catch this would-be-thief.

If you know anything that can help detectives solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).