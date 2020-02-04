Red Dress Dash raises awareness for heart disease, leading cause of death in Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Put on your red and join the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease. The Red Dress Dash will take place on Monument Circle Tuesday at noon.

February is American Heart Month and it’s a great time to start thinking about your heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. including Indiana. It is responsible for 1 of every 3 deaths.

“We know 80% of heart diseases is preventable,” said Tim Harms with the American Heart Association. He says the best thing to do is to know the warning signs of the disease and the risk factors.

According to the AHA, typical warning signs are chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and fatigue.

Some risk factors include high blood pressure, family history of heart disease, diabetes and smoking.

Harms says there are simple steps we can take to prevent our risks.

“We make choices in our lifestyle to eat better, to move more, those lower our risks for heart disease,” he said. “When we take the steps to improve those aspects of our lives then we reduce our risk for this leading killer.”

The 8th annual Red Dress Dash starts at 12 p.m. Participants are asked to meet in the Emmis Building lobby on Monument Circle. No pre-registration necessary.