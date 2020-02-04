× Winter charges back in on gusty winds and an icy mix!

Mild weather will be ending promptly this morning, as a strong cold charges into downtown! Rain chances will be on the way up, while temperatures crash into the 30’s by late afternoon. This dramatic shift will generate gusty winds through the day, plus wind chills dropping into the upper 20’s by 5:00pm! No doubt, winter is back and will be holding through the weekend. Rainfall totals today will range between .25″ to .50″ for our viewing area, with the steadiest of these totals for the southern half of the state.

Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall and some overrunning occurs with our precipitation from the southwest, a light wintry mix may occur but most roads should be fine. A few icy patches will be possible by Wednesday morning but the evening rush hour tonight should be fine.

Another wave on Wednesday night could bring us a mix of rain, sleet and snow with possible accumulations in spots. The pattern is now becoming more active with daily chances of snow or wintry mix through Saturday evening. Be sure to check in daily, while changes occur with snow and temperatures for our area!