× Winter stages comeback; Brace for winter storm potential Wednesday evening

SO LONG SPRING

The 60-degree stretch ended today, yes today! Shortly after midnight the temperature was still over 60-degrees officially in Indianapolis but what a change through the day. By 5 pm we were down over 20-degrees and with the wind chill, it felt nearly 40-degrees colder than Monday. Were tracking the temperatures that will slip below freezing overnight.

WINTER WEATHER RETURNS

Brace for the cold and soon icy conditions. The colder air takes hold and a series of low pressures will ride northeast along the front for the next 48 hours. The main event is looking likely later Wednesday evening into the early morning hours Thursday. Let’s break down the timing and precipitation types.

All types of precipitation are likely with this drawn out event. The overnight hours into Wednesday morning will only deliver light amounts of rain, along with freezing drizzle and sleet. Significant accumulation of ice and sleet are not expected by sunrise Wednesday but there is the potential for some slick spots especially underfoot.

The next round of precipitation will surge into he state starting in southwest Indiana mid/late afternoon. At this time the critical freeze line is still under review but conditions will likely deteriorate into the evening hours as rain, sleet, freezing rain and wet snow spread across the area by nightfall.

Over a half dozen states are under some form of winter advisory tonight and given the trends one will likely be required here. While there is still much to be resolved in the Track of the low, Timing or arrival, type and temperatures, it is likely that hazardous conditions will develop late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

An early take. Snow accumulations of a couple inches are possible further north and west, while sleet and ice accumulation is more likely along and south of I-70. At this time we are looking at hazardous weather late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Additional snow accumulation will be possible starting Thursday night into Friday morning. A few weak disturbances will keep the snow chances going Friday afternoon/evening and again Saturday.