4 dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:56 PM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:27PM, February 5, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting that claimed the lives of four people Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The department said all four people are believed to be dead as of the time of this report.

