INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A crash involving a semi truck has closed the ramps of I-465 southbound and northbound near I-70.

INDOT cameras showed a semi on its side.

This is near mile marker 9.6 on the southwest side of the city.

INDOT indicated that the overturned semi spilled diesel fuel and soybeans onto the interstate.

There was no word on injuries. Emergency crews are at the scene. INDOT didn't know how long the closure would last.