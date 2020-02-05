× Freezing rain arrives, icing underway; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

EARLY EVENING UPDATE

Critical air temperature have now dipped to or below freezing just before 5 pm Wednesday as a plume of moisture raced into central Indiana. Temperatures are now supporting freezing and rain and sleet creating light icing underway for here evening commute.

Area road temperatures are still remaining above freezing but light ice accumulation are occurring along and north of the I-70 corridor.

Slight adjustments have been mad to the ice accumulation forecast as temperatures lowered to support freezing rain. Freezing rain began at 4:45 pm while by 6 pm sleet and snow were sticking in Howard county near and in Kokomo.

There will be multiple rounds of more precipitation throughout night. The early evening rain/sleet and snow is the most intense and will start easing before 8/9 pm.

Through the night, occasional light freezing rain and sleet along with some snow will fall but again at a much lighter rate. We feel that light icing and snow/sleet accumulation will keep conditions hazardous through early Thursday morning. The winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 am Thursday.