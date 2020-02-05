INDOT, DPW prepare roads for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are preparing for messy travel conditions Wednesday night.

DPW and INDOT already have crews out pre-treating roads ahead of the wintry mix expected Wednesday evening and overnight. They'll have a full call-out of crews, with 80 DPW trucks out and 55 INDOT trucks out salting roads and plowing if needed.

"We will be using our de-icer salt we use in most events, and we’ll be watching for that point where we transition from using that salt material to where we have to plow. It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of accumulation expected, but if that should come, we’ll be ready for it," explained Ben Easley, the spokesman for DPW.

INDOT Spokeswoman Mallory Duncan also says crews are prepared.

"What we're going to do is a salt cycle as we go through this freezing rain. So about every two to three hours, a new round of salt will be dropped in the Indianapolis area to try and combat the freezing rain. If the pavements do drop below freezing, they will be treated and ready to go. If they don’t, then it will obviously still be wet and people should still be careful," she says.

Both departments expect to have crews out on the roads through the morning commute. The Department of Transportation will continue monitoring roads until precipitation stops. Crews with DPW are prepared to be out through Friday if necessary.

Both departments are asking drivers to give their plows and salt trucks plenty of space out on the roads and to slow down during dangerous conditions.