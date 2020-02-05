× Man dies in Randolph County crash

LYNN, Ind.– A man died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Randolph County.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday just after 5 a.m. on U.S. 36 at State Road 277 in Lynn.

Investigators believe a Union City man driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla southbound on State Road 227 and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 36.

Ronald Day, 59, of Economy, Indiana was driving his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on U.S. 36 when the collision happened.

The front of the Corolla hit the driver’s side of the Cobalt, and both cars eventually came to rest in a field.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene by the Randolph County Deputy Coroner. The other driver was hospitalized,

The crash remains under investigation.