× Messy wintry weather returns; slick conditions likely

Wintry weather moves in this afternoon and gives way for a messy setup Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect at 4 PM Wednesday afternoon and lasts through 10 AM Thursday. This is just in time for the Wednesday evening commute. While there could be a few slick spots at this time, the main concern for icing will be later tonight. Temperatures late this afternoon, for most of us, will likely be too warm for snow or ice accumulation, as this system gets started. That means, any frozen precipitation will likely start to melt on contact. That doesn’t mean we’re in the clear for slick spots. A build up of sleet could still create a problem, as that will take longer to melt than snow, even with ground temperatures above freezing.

While a couple inches of snow are possible in our northern counties, sleet and freezing rain will likely be more impactful to travelers. As the night wears on and area wide temperatures fall to and below freezing, slick conditions will become more widespread. Right now, it looks like the heaviest band of icing will occur near and along the I-70 corridor.

The bulk of the precipitation will move out tonight but off and on light freezing rain and snow showers (north) will continue into the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow yourself a lot of extra time as you’re heading out tonight and Thursday morning.

Additional snow chances continue in the forecast Thursday night through Saturday, with a few inches of accumulation possible. We’re monitor those trends closely and will bring you more updates tonight. Stay tuned!