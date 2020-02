× Police investigating double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a double shooting on the city’s Near Northside.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 30th block of W 38th St a little after midnight. A second scene was discovered on the 3700 block of N Kenwood Ave. Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a related incident. The victims are both reported to be conscious and alert.