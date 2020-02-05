Portillo’s ‘Beef Bus’ could bring the taste of Chicago to your town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — If you can’t make it to Portillo’s, maybe Portillo’s can make it to you.

Portillo’s is hitting the road with the “Beef Bus,” which will visit cities across the country, reports WGN.

The company wants people to vote to bring the Beef Bus to their community. The first round of voting ends April 30.

The bus will offer the Chicago-area restaurant’s signature foods, including hotdogs, crinkle-cut fries and Italian beef sandwiches.

The online voting campaign launched Monday. It’s open to any location in the 48 contiguous states.

You can go here to vote.

Learn more about the Beef Bus here.