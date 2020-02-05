Protecting pets’ dental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dental disease affects 4 out of every 5 pets. It is also one of the most untreated ailments in pets.

Dr. Kerry Peterson is the medical director of Pet Wellness Clinics. She stopped by with district manager Megan Waldron to talk about the signs of dental disease and how important veterinary cleanings are.

Signs of dental disease include bad breath, loose and discolored teeth, bleeding from the mouth and loss in weight and appetite.

While veterinary cleanings are best, you can help stop dental disease by regular brushing your pet's teeth at home.

Watch the above video for a live demonstration.

During the month of February, Pet Wellness Clinics is running a dental special. If you are a Pet Prime member, the price is $99.95.

The price is $149.95 for everyone else.