Tracking a wintry mix this evening, icy in the overnight!

Roads are doing well this morning, as pavement temperatures hover in the middle 30’s in most locations. Bridges and overpasses will be watched closely but as the wintry mix is now ending, most of the morning rush hour should be fairly uneventful.

A large portion of the morning and afternoon will remain dry, damp and cloudy, as temperatures move back to the middle 30’s by late afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 4:00pm this evening, as the second wave of wintry mix arrives. Considering temperatures will be in the middle 30’s at the onset, most snow at first will melt on contact and roads wet. Sleet, rain, and snow will continue to fall through the evening and begin to taper in the overnight from west to east. Best snow accumulations will fall north and west of downtown with up to 3″ in spots. For Indianapolis, snow, rain, and sleet will fall with some icy accumulations for the overnight as we slip below 32°. Untreated roads will likely become slick overnight and continue that way through Thursday morning’s rush hour.

Snow chances will be with us off and on through Saturday with minor accumulations at times and in limited locations.