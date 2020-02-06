Columbus bartender receives $2,020 tip on $64 bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Carey Likens can strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

Last week she was working her job as a bartender at the Holiday Inn in Columbus, when a man passing through on business sat down for a drink. The drink led to conversation, and a big surprise.

“I was completely caught off guard," Likens said. "(I) Never thought that would happen to me.”

After a long conversation, the man got his check, and went on his way. But as Carey picked up the receipt, she noticed the $64 dollar bill came with a $2,020 tip. Lately, the 2020 Tip challenge has become popular on social media.

Celebrities including Donnie Wahlberg have left behind the massive tip, and encouraged others to do the same.

“I kind of gasped," Likens said. "I just never thought in a million years that I would get that in Columbus, Indiana serving drinks at the Holiday Inn.”

Seeing the tears coming down Carey's face as he walked away, the man turned around with a smile. His 2020 tip challenge made quite the impact.

“It was my first day back, so it was a nice surprise,” Likens said.

Up until then, Carey had been out sick, so the money was much appreciated. Her manager inputting the receipts the next day had to double take.

“Yes and I was like what? No way," said Holiday Inn General Manager Jessica Mettin. "I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true!”

A viral challenge making a big difference across the country, spreading not only wealth, but also kindness.

"There are good people out there. They’re all over," Likens said. "They’re walking among us, and you never know who’s going to do a huge gesture for you. So pay it forward and make sure to just be a good person.”

Carey said that if she ever sees the man again, she’d give him a big hug. Right now, she plans to save the money.