Family remembers victim's smile, warmth as people gather for vigil at quadruple murder crime scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of people, including teenagers and young adults along with a victim’s family, gathered outside the scene of Thursday’s quadruple murder on the city’s northeast side. The aunt of Kimari Hunt, the lone female victim, said she will never forget her “angel” niece.

The IMPD chaplains wrapped their arms and prayers around those deeply hurt by the murders of Hunt, 21, Braxton Ford, 21, Marcel Wills, 20, and Jalen Roberts, 19. Family told FOX59 the three men were related, and Hunt and Wills dated each other.

Tears were shed as the chaplains reminded the young people they have bright futures and a chance to accomplish anything they desire.

The quadruple murder happened in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.IMPD has not released any suspect information as this case moves forward.