Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Mayor Hogsett, IMPD Chief Taylor hold press conference on city violence

Posted 8:29 AM, February 6, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After another night of senseless violence in the city, city officials are speaking out.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor will address the public at 9 a.m. Thursday from the City -County Building.

The mayor and police chief are expected to comment specifically about a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night on the northeast side that claimed the life of four people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.