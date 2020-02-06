How mayoral endorsements are impacting this election cycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Thursday morning, Hogsett filed paperwork for Indiana’s primary on his behalf.

“So, with great pride and with pleasure, I join with all of the volunteers who have worked so hard to put Pete’s name on the ballot of the State of Indiana for the Presidency of the United States,” said Hogsett.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s endorsement is big for Buttigieg in Indiana.

“Because Indiana may be a decisive state come May with our primary," said Adam Wren, a Politico Magazine writer who is covering the Pete Buttigieg campaign. "Also, Hogsett is the mayor of the 16th largest state in the country and one of the biggest mayors so far to endorse Pete Buttigieg.”

The practice of mayors endorsing candidates, in general, is becoming more popular.

“They’re seen as sort of bipartisan, non-partisan figures who really control a lot of political machinery within their own cities that can really help get out the vote on Election Day,” said Wren.

Republican Kelly Mitchell filed for the 5th congressional district in Indiana. She says the fact she has mayoral support from her area is crucial to her campaign.

“It’s incredibly important," said Mitchell. "I mean, the 5th district is the place I will represent in D.C. so I need to know what’s on the ground here I need to know what’s happening here, I need to know the cares because I represent those in DC. So, it’s not at all a distant connection, it’s very very close and needs to remain so.”

Most people who participated in our Twitter poll say, a mayor’s endorsement doesn’t matter. However, 30 percent say it depends on the mayor.

“Mayors connect with people," said Marsha Fleming of Vincennes, Indiana. "The people in your city don’t care if you are a democrat or republican. They only care if there is a pothole in front of their house.”