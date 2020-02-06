Sherman is hanging out with his four-legged friends and showing off some of the contenders at this year's Indy Winter Classic Dog Show!
Indy is going to the dogs!
-
Live lavishly on the road with a tricked-out RV
-
Facebook Fan of the Day: Indy Winter Classic Dog Show
-
Sherman takes a look inside a new pet hotel in Castleton
-
2019 champ Pagenaud unveils ticket for 2020 Indy 500
-
Indy Auto Show celebrates 106th year of event
-
-
Indianapolis Animal Care Services looking for help making space
-
K9 Harlej’s handler talks after dog is shot and killed during pursuit
-
Indianapolis Animal Care Services reminds pet owners of cold weather safety
-
Police searching for driver responsible for hit-and-run crash that killed 68-year-old Indy man
-
Oca combines Goose the Market and Sun King Brewing in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
-
-
Celebrate pizza week with Sherman!
-
Martindale-Brightwood neighbors work to ensure their community thrives
-
Christmas decoration mischief in Indy, Knightstown prompts police investigation