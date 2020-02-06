× Marion police investigate shooting that left man in critical condition

MARION, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a reported shooting Thursday.

The Marion Police Department said an ambulance was flagged down in the area of 14th and Nebraska Street by a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his face.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. He was being transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The department said detectives were actively investigating the incident as of Thursday afternoon.