More than 100 bald eagles spotted in minutes at Colorado park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — What a sight!

More than 100 bald eagles were spotted in just a few minutes at a Colorado state park this week.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 116 bald eagles were counted at Barr Lake State Park during a five-minute span.

CPW said 53 of the birds were adults and 63 were immature.

The agency said bald eagles are found throughout the state in the summer and winter months.

It’s been a great comeback story for the birds, which were listed as “endangered” on the U.S. Endangered Species List until 1995, when they were transferred to the list of “threatened” species. Bald eagles were removed from that list in 2007.