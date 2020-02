Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Weeks ago we told you 18 government accounts were overdrawn by 3.3 Million dollars in the city of Muncie.

They've made progress since then by restoring two accounts to positive balances and reducing the negative balance to $2.8 million.

Mayor Dan Ridenour and City Controller Trent Conway sat down with our Darius Johnson for an update.