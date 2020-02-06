× Students use STEAM skills to come up with unique solutions in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Students in Fishers are getting hands-on with a STEAM competition.

Teams of six students with interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math are working together to developing solutions to a mock scenario in which power transmission structures are proposed on the Fishers High School campus.

“Competition can bring out incredible creativity in students, and we’re looking forward to seeing the teams’ solutions,” said Holger Peller, POWER executive vice president. “We hope this will be a fun and challenging event that will inspire more students to pursue a career in the utility industry—there will be many challenges ahead for the electric industry and we need smart, passionate people to help solve them.”

Teams will continue to work over the next eight weeks. Once proof of concept has been demonstrated, the students will create presentations using selected technology, such as drone photography, 3D printing and virtual reality.

The event concludes on April 30 at Fishers High School. Teams will have 30 minutes to present their final presentations to a panel of leading industry experts.

Each member of the winning team will receive a virtual reality headset and a monetary prize.