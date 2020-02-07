× 2 arrested in Columbus on counterfeiting, meth charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on charges including counterfeiting and methamphetamine possession Thursday.

CPD said officers responded to a suspicious persons report from the Target at 1865 N. National Road around 7 p.m. on February 6.

Two people were noticed to be behaving suspiciously before leaving the store and driving away in a dark colored SUV.

Officers later stopped the SUV and found the license plate to be from a vehicle stolen from Noblesville earlier this year.

Police said both occupants of the SUV were detained.

One of the suspects gave a false name, but was later identified as John M. Sebastian, 34, of Westfield.

The other suspect was identified as Tawnee F. Lathrop, 29, of Noblesville.

CPD officers found several counterfeit bills in the glove compartment of the SUV, and in Lathrop’s purse.

Police said methamphetamine was also found, along with a scanner/printer, several printer cartridges, and a paper cutter inside the vehicle.

Sebastian and Lathrop were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and face preliminary charges, including theft, forgery/counterfeiting and pession of methamphetamine

CPD said the investigation is ongoing.