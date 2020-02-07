Authorities announce charges in connection with Anderson, Indianapolis drug ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Authorities announced federal charges Friday against five people accused of running a drug trafficking organization in Anderson and Indianapolis.

Authorities say they seized more than 25 pounds of meth, valued at around $250,000. They also claim to have seized 10 pounds of cocaine, and 50 pounds of marijuana.

The following people were charged in the investigation:

Charles House, 27, of Anderson

Sean Brown, 25, of Anderson

Tommy Compton, 39, of Indianapolis

Marcus Hayes-Patterson, 34, of Anderson

Gregory Hendricks, 34, of Anderson

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to identifying and removing violent drug traffickers who have infested our neighborhoods," said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler. "People who choose to earn a livelihood by peddling poison into our communities, will be targeted, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The investigation dubbed "Operation Glassbox" began in October 2018. Police say House traveled to California to purchase narcotics and then mailed them back to addresses in Anderson. The drugs were then allegedly redistributed by Brown, Hayes-Patterson and Hendricks in Anderson.

Authorities say Compton was House's Indianapolis source of supply for marijuana.

House and Brown face up to life in prison if convicted. Hendricks faces up to 40 years. Hayes-Patterson and Compton face up to 20 years.