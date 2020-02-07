Arrow McLaren SP reveals 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES liveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Arrow McLaren Schmidt Peterson revealed its driver lineup and new paint scheme in downtown Indianapolis Friday.

Arrow McLaren SP, an Indianapolis-based IndyCar racing team, is co-owned by former driver Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson. In 2019, primary sponsor Arrow Electronics became the title sponsor for the team, which reached an agreement with McLaren Racing this year to become a joint entry.

"It really shows what we are trying to portray and what we are trying to do in this new partnership between Arrow and McLaren going forward," said Pato O'Ward, who drives the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. "I think the car is aggressive, lethal, and looks fast."

The first major event of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts Tuesday in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of The Americas. Twenty-six drivers in 25 cars are set to participate in the open test, which runs through Wednesday.

"I can't wait to see these cars on track next week going fast with our young, talented, and exciting driver lineup," said co-owner Sam Schmidt.

Former driver Robert Wickens will serve as a racing coach for O'Ward and fellow driver Oliver Askew, who drives the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevorlet.

Wickens drove for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the 2018 IndyCar Series. His season came to an end when a violent crash during the 500-mile race at Pocono left him a paraplegic.

"I don't know my business card is going to say," Wickens said with a smile. "I'm in a tough spot. I want to help the guys out as much as possible...On the same token, I can't make that my full-time job because selfishly, I want to make myself better to get myself into a race car by competing again."