Baby’s diner continues Talbott Street traditions in this week’s Foodie Spotlight

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

The rich and diverse history of Indy’s Talbott Street dates all the way back to the early 1900’s. From the early days of the Talbott Theater to the LGBTQ nightclub scene in the 80’s, Talbott Street has always been a defining spot for art and culture in Indianapolis. Well, there’s a new kid in town that is serving up five-star diner food all the while keeping true to the history and tradition of Talbott. Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott Street) is a fun and casual restaurant and bar that is full of color and big on taste.

Baby’s moved into the former home of the Talbott Street drag show where they celebrate that history with every fiber of their being. From the bright décor and the neon pink signs to a drag brunch the first Sunday of every month, Baby’s is keeping the tradition alive. The restaurant is family-friendly and has an amazing outdoor patio and playground area. What I’m getting at is that everyone is welcome at Baby’s.

We know that Baby’s is a fun and exciting place to visit, but the real question for us foodies is “How is the food?” The menu is pretty small (but constantly growing) with many of your favorite 50’s diner offerings. Without giving too much away, let’s just get right into my four “can’t miss” items from Baby’s…

Smash Burgers: At its core, Baby’s is a burger joint. So, the one thing that is imperative to their existence is that they make a good burger. I’m here to tell you that they pass that test with flying colors. If you have an addictive personality, you might not want to try this burger … it is that good. The burgers are hot n’ juicy and smashed thin, creating that crispy outer edge. For a classic burger, stack as many patties as you’d like and then add your favorite toppings. I’m told the record currently stands at 9 patties, but I’m thinking I could easily do 10. If classic isn’t your style, go with the Baby’s Strut Burger…double stacked smash patties, smoked gouda, pickles, bacon, mango chutney, and dazzle sauce. I like big burgers and I cannot lie…

Talbott Street Fries: Let’s be honest, you can’t eat a burger without French Fries. Note to all you restaurants out there: I like potato chips as much as the next guy, but I want fries with my burger! Stepping down from my soapbox now. Baby’s plain fries are righteous, but the Talbott Street fries are on another level. These “glitzed up” fries are loaded with bacon, white BBQ, pickled jalapenos, and an amazing cheese sauce. This delectable combination is like a symphony in your mouth.

Milkshakes: Now to round out the holy trinity of the Malt Shop meal; we started with a burger and fries and now we need something to wash it down with. Baby’s Milkshakes are made with real milk, real ice cream, and real whipped cream – I know, hard to believe, right? Their flavors are simple, but ever so tasty. They have traditional Chocolate and Strawberry and a also a Seasonal Flavor that is currently Creamsicle. If you want to go all out, order one with your meal and then have a second for dessert. No one will judge you. Nobody puts Baby’s Milkshakes in the corner. Sorry, I had to do it.

Broasted Chicken: If burgers aren’t your jam, give the chicken a whirl. Broasted chicken is pretty much the same as fried chicken except it is cooked in a pressure cooker instead of a deep fryer. The outside of the chicken is sealed much faster in the pressure cooker which means less oil penetration for a healthier piece of chicken without sacrificing any of the flavor. If you’re dining with your family, order the whole chicken and you’ll probably have some delicious leftovers. As for a side dish, might I suggest the Sriracha broccoli slaw. It is packed with flavor and provides a nice punch.