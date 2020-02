Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Dozens of faith leaders in the city are infusing their messages with lifesaving advice they hope will disrupt the surging violence.

Pastor Ronald Covington Sr. of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church urges people to understand the magnitude of what happened on Wednesday night regarding the murders of four young adults.

Covington said this cannot be the new normal. He hopes the messages preached Sunday regarding conflict resolution will make a big impact on this city.